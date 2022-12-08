Third man pleads guilty in targeted 2017 killing of 24-year-old in Abbotsford

See more sharing options

A third suspect has pleaded guilty in the 2017 killing of Alexander Blanarou in Abbotsford, B.C.

The 24-year-old victim from Surrey was fatally shot in broad daylight in the 5300-block of Bates Road on Dec. 28, 2017. It was a targeted homicide, believed to be drug-related, according to B.C. RCMP.

On Monday, a third suspect in the case, Michael Schweiger, pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to manslaughter, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said in a news release.

Schweiger’s co-conspirators, Islam Nagem and Edrick Raju, both entered guilty pleas in October 2022.

The three men were charged in connection with Blanarou’s death in 2020. Nagem and Raju were initially charged with first-degree murder and Schweiger with second-degree murder.

Blanarou was known to police.