Waterloo police arrest three Brampton, Ont. youths following pharmacy robbery

Waterloo Regional Police have made an arrest in connection to a robbery at a Waterloo, Ont., pharmacy.
Officers were called to the business on Erb Street West and Amos Avenue around 2:15 p.m. on Nov. 25.
Investigators say three unknown males armed with handguns entered the store and demanded narcotics and cash from staff before fleeing.
Read more: 1 man arrested, police looking for 2 others in connection with Kitchener robbery
They say the investigation led to the arrest of three males from Brampton. Two are 18 years old and the other is underaged.
-
Brittney Griner released from Russian custody in prisoner swap
-
House-sitters beware: Your trip could end at a border crossing
All three were charged with robbery with a firearm, possession of stolen goods and disguise with intent.
One of the 18-year-olds was also charged with breaching a release order.
All three will have future court dates.
Comments