Crime

Waterloo police arrest three Brampton, Ont. youths following pharmacy robbery

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted December 8, 2022 12:34 pm
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police have made an arrest in connection to a robbery at a Waterloo, Ont., pharmacy.

Officers were called to the business on Erb Street West and Amos Avenue around 2:15 p.m. on Nov. 25.

Investigators say three unknown males armed with handguns entered the store and demanded narcotics and cash from staff before fleeing.

Read more: 1 man arrested, police looking for 2 others in connection with Kitchener robbery

They say the investigation led to the arrest of three males from Brampton. Two are 18 years old and the other is underaged.

All three were charged with robbery with a firearm, possession of stolen goods and disguise with intent.

One of the 18-year-olds was also charged with breaching a release order.

All three will have future court dates.

