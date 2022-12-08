Menu

Canada

Feds give Loyalist Township $16.5M to retrofit recreation centre

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted December 8, 2022 9:36 am
The W.J. Henderson Recreation Centre will receive $16.5 million for renovations. View image in full screen
The W.J. Henderson Recreation Centre will receive $16.5 million for renovations. Global News

The main recreation hub for Loyalist Township has just gotten a significant financial boost.

The federal government announced Thursday morning that more than $16.5 million is being given to the municipality in order to retrofit the W.J. Henderson Recreation Centre to improve the safety, accessibility and environmental performance of the facility.

Work will include replacing the aquatics facility, improving accessibility and mechanical systems, renovating the arena and library, and installing energy-saving components.

Read more: Abandoned building burns down in Kingston, Ont.

“These improvements are expected to reduce the facility’s energy consumption by an estimated 38.6% and greenhouse gas emissions by 207 tonnes annually,” a government of Canada news release stated.

According to the feds, the community hub will provide residents with access to a state-of-the-art facility where they can connect with each other and access community and recreational programs and services.

“The project will also incorporate several energy conservation measures which will help to decrease energy usage and greenhouse gas emissions from the facility, further contributing to the Township’s Climate Action Plan,” said Jim Hegadorn, mayor of Loyalist Township.

