Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Federal child dental benefit has seen 35,000 applications in first week: minister

By Laura Osman The Canadian Press
Posted December 7, 2022 9:04 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada Dental Benefit applications officially open'
Canada Dental Benefit applications officially open
Canadian parents can now apply for the federal government's new dental care benefit for kids, which became a reality due to the deal struck by the NDP to support the Liberals' minority government until 2025. Marney Blunt explains who qualifies for the plan, how much money families can expect, and the plan for a wider, national dental insurance program.

Social Development Minister Karina Gould says 35,000 people have applied for the new child dental benefit since the program opened a week ago.

Gould was responding to an opposition question in the House of Commons about Canadians who are struggling with the rising cost of living.

The new benefit is aimed at children under the age of 12 from low- and middle-income families who do not have private insurance.

Read more: New kids dental benefit now open to some Canadians. Here’s what to know

Eligible families can get up to $650 per child per year to help with the cost of dental care.

Trending Now
Trending Now

It’s a cornerstone of the supply-and-confidence agreement between the Liberals and the New Democrats, which will see the NDP support the minority government on key votes in exchange for progress on shared priorities.

Story continues below advertisement

The government expects to receive about 500,000 applications for the nearly billion-dollar benefit program.

Click to play video: 'Children’s dental benefit now available for parents'
Children’s dental benefit now available for parents
CanadaDental CareCanada Dental CareSocial Development Ministerdental care canadaCanada federal dental benefitCanada federal dental careSocial Development Minister Karina Gould
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers