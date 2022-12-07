Bank in Osoyoos, B.C. robbed, police searching for suspect

Police in the South Okanagan are seeking the public’s help following a bank robbery in Osoyoos, B.C.
According to the RCMP, a lone man entered the CIBC branch Monday afternoon, approached a teller and demanded money.
Police say there was no mention of a weapon, nor was one observed before he fled eastbound on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The suspect is described as being in his mid-30s, approximately six feet tall with blue eyes and with either facial stubble or a short, light-brown beard.
He was last seen wearing a dark grey toque, black pants, black gloves and a black hoodie with a square logo and the letter A in white.
Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to call the Osoyoos RCMP at 250-495-7236.
