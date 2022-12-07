Menu

Canada

New online map shows what roads are plowed in Kitchener, Ont.

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted December 7, 2022 5:56 pm
Snowy conditions in GTHA. View image in full screen
Snowy conditions in GTHA. Alex Cooke/Global News

There is a new way for Kitchener, Ont., residents to get around town during a snow event.

The city has introduced an online map called Getting Around.

In a news release, the city said the map is designed to help residents plan their route in the event of a declared snow event in Kitchener.

They say the map will be available after a snow event is declared by the city.

Read more: As winter approaches, Kitchener issues reminder of snow rules

Once it is declared, the map will show what roads have been treated most recently by a winter maintenance vehicle, and the time range for when that road was last serviced by a winter maintenance vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

The map will remain available until 24 hours after the snow event has been cancelled.

Residents can get a link to the online map by signing up at the City of Kitchener’s website.

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

