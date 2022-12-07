Police say ‘serious assault’ at Brantford, Ont. home now a homicide after victim dies in hospital

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Brantford police say they are now investigating a homicide after the victim of an assault near Market and Nelson streets succumbed to injuries in hospital.

Investigators say the 68-year-old was located around 8:30 a.m. at a residence on Sunday suffering injuries from a “serious assault” and sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

That man has now died as a result of the injuries, according to police.

The incident is connected with another assault that same morning at a home on Morton Avenue between Wayne Gretzky Parkway and North Park Street.

The second victim, 25, was located in that incident around 9:30 a.m. suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused, a 35-year-old man, is currently facing an attempted murder charge in the Market and Nelson assault.

Brantford police spokesperson Robin Matthews-Osmond told Global News that an upgrade to a murder charge is still pending further investigation.

The suspect has also been charged with forcible confinement and assault in the incident on Morton Avenue, according to Matthews-Osmond.

Both matters are still under investigation.

Anyone with information can reach out to Brantford police or Crime Stoppers.