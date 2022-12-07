Menu

Crime

Police say ‘serious assault’ at Brantford, Ont. home now a homicide after victim dies in hospital

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 7, 2022 4:32 pm
Brantford police say they are now investigating a homicide after the victim of an assault near Market and Nelson on Nov. 4, 2022 succumbed to injuries in hospital. View image in full screen
Brantford police say they are now investigating a homicide after the victim of an assault near Market and Nelson streets succumbed to injuries in hospital.

Investigators say the 68-year-old was located around 8:30 a.m. at a residence on Sunday suffering injuries from a “serious assault” and sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

That man has now died as a result of the injuries, according to police.

The incident is connected with another assault that same morning at a home on Morton Avenue between Wayne Gretzky Parkway and North Park Street.

The second victim, 25, was located in that incident around 9:30 a.m. suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Man facing attempted murder charge following ‘serious assault’ at Brantford, Ont. residence

The accused, a 35-year-old man, is currently facing an attempted murder charge in the Market and Nelson assault.

Brantford police spokesperson Robin Matthews-Osmond told Global News that an upgrade to a murder charge is still pending further investigation.

The suspect has also been charged with forcible confinement and assault in the incident on Morton Avenue, according to Matthews-Osmond.

Both matters are still under investigation.

Anyone with information can reach out to Brantford police or Crime Stoppers.

