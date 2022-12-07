Police say ‘serious assault’ at Brantford, Ont. home now a homicide after victim dies in hospital

Brantford police say they are now investigating a homicide after the victim of an assault near Market and Nelson streets succumbed to injuries in hospital.
Investigators say the 68-year-old was located around 8:30 a.m. at a residence on Sunday suffering injuries from a “serious assault” and sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
That man has now died as a result of the injuries, according to police.
The incident is connected with another assault that same morning at a home on Morton Avenue between Wayne Gretzky Parkway and North Park Street.
The second victim, 25, was located in that incident around 9:30 a.m. suffering non-life-threatening injuries.
The accused, a 35-year-old man, is currently facing an attempted murder charge in the Market and Nelson assault.
Brantford police spokesperson Robin Matthews-Osmond told Global News that an upgrade to a murder charge is still pending further investigation.
The suspect has also been charged with forcible confinement and assault in the incident on Morton Avenue, according to Matthews-Osmond.
Both matters are still under investigation.
Anyone with information can reach out to Brantford police or Crime Stoppers.
