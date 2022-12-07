Menu

Crime

Manager of private landfill, where slain Winnipeg women are believed to be, offers condolences

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 7, 2022 3:31 pm
Winnipeg police explain their reasoning to not search Prairie Green Landfill for the remains of murder victims. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police explain their reasoning to not search Prairie Green Landfill for the remains of murder victims. Global News

The district manager of a private landfill north of Winnipeg says the company is cooperating fully with police and extending condolences to the families of two women believed to have been killed and taken there.

Barry Blue, of Waste Connections of Canada, says he cannot comment on the deaths of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran, given the ongoing police investigation.

He says, generally, the Prairie Green landfill is a place where things are being moved all the time, and that makes locating anything very challenging.

Read more: Winnipeg mayor says he stands with Indigenous families in alleged serial killings

Winnipeg police believe the two women’s remains ended up in the landfill in the spring, and say they are not launching a search because the chances of finding remains are very low.

They cite the passage of time, the fact that 10,000 truckloads of refuse were dumped in the area in the following months and the fact that trash at the landfill is compacted with heavy mud at a depth of about 12 metres.

Jeremy Skibicki has been charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of the two women as well as that of Rebecca Contois and an unidentified woman that police and community leaders have named Buffalo Woman.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police say identified victims in alleged serial murder case likely at landfill north of city'
Winnipeg police say identified victims in alleged serial murder case likely at landfill north of city
© 2022 The Canadian Press

