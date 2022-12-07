Menu

Health

New Brunswick Liberals call for increased respiratory illness reporting

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 7, 2022 2:17 pm
Click to play video: 'Influenza cases on the rise in New Brunswick'
Influenza cases on the rise in New Brunswick
Influenza cases are on the rise in New Brunswick. More people have died of influenza this season than all of last year, and there are more hospitalizations and cases in schools. As Zack Power reports, that’s having an impact across the province.

New Brunswick’s official Opposition is calling for ramped-up infection reporting and a public update on the state of the health system amid high levels of respiratory illness.

Liberal health critic Rob McKee says he’s disappointed by what he considers “radio silence” from the provincial government about current pressures on the health system caused by influenza, respiratory syncytial virus and COVID-19.

Read more: New Brunswick influenza cases rise in latest report

The province issues weekly case reports for COVID-19 and flu infections, but does not share data on respiratory syncytial virus.

McKee says RSV should be added to the list of infections reported on by public health, and that information on all three illnesses should be shared more than once a week.

The Liberal member of the legislature says people in his community have significant concerns about the circulating illnesses and how the increase in patients is affecting hospitals and health clinics.

McKee says the province should hold a news conference to share details on the state of New Brunswick’s health system and to remind residents of the current health risks tied to these respiratory illnesses.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

