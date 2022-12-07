Construction tools stolen from north-end work site in Peterborough

Police are investigating the theft of tools from a construction site in the north end of Peterborough, Ont.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, on Tuesday officers responded to reports of a theft at the site in the area of Lily Lake Road and Fairbairn Avenue.
Read more: 3 arrested after break and enter at Peterborough residence: police
Read More
Police say construction equipment worth $200,000 had been removed from a locked container and several manholes.
Trending Now
-
Elon Musk’s Neuralink killed 1,000+ animals during rushed brain chip experiments: investigation
-
Bank of Canada hikes interest rates half a percentage point to 4.25%
Trending Now
It’s believed the theft occurred sometime between 5:30 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough police Crime Line at 705-876-1122 x555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.
Comments