Construction tools stolen from north-end work site in Peterborough

Police are investigating the theft of tools from a construction site in the north end of Peterborough, Ont.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, on Tuesday officers responded to reports of a theft at the site in the area of Lily Lake Road and Fairbairn Avenue.

Police say construction equipment worth $200,000 had been removed from a locked container and several manholes.

It’s believed the theft occurred sometime between 5:30 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough police Crime Line at 705-876-1122 x555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.