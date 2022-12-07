1 man killed as a result of fatal collision on Hespeler Road in Cambridge

Waterloo regional police say a man was killed as a result of a crash on Hespeler Road in Cambridge on Wednesday morning.
Shortly after 5 a.m., police announced on Twitter that they were investigating a collision on Hespeler Road between Kossuth Road and Guelph Avenue.
They warned residents that the street would be closed in the area as they conducted their investigation.
About three hours later, police issued a second tweet that said a man had died and that the crash involved a transport truck and an SUV.
They are also asking anyone with information or video footage to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8856.
More to follow…
