SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Radio
Listen live
Ottawa to unveil investment law reforms to address ‘national security concerns’
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - Ottawa to unveil investment law reforms to address ‘national security concerns’

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Kings visit the Maple Leafs following Arvidsson’s 2-goal game

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted December 7, 2022 3:13 am

Los Angeles Kings (14-10-4, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (15-5-6, second in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit the Toronto Maple Leafs after Viktor Arvidsson’s two-goal game against the Ottawa Senators in the Kings’ 5-2 win.

Toronto has gone 8-2-3 at home and 15-5-6 overall. The Maple Leafs are 14-1-4 when scoring at least three goals.

Los Angeles has gone 7-5-2 on the road and 14-10-4 overall. The Kings have gone 12-5-1 when scoring three or more goals.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Remembering a trailblazer: NHL legend Börje Salming dies at 71'
Remembering a trailblazer: NHL legend Börje Salming dies at 71
Story continues below advertisement

The matchup Thursday is the fourth time these teams square off this season. The Kings won 4-2 in the last meeting. Arvidsson led the Kings with two goals.

Trending Now
Trending Now

TOP PERFORMERS: John Tavares has scored 12 goals with 14 assists for the Maple Leafs. William Nylander has seven goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Kevin Fiala has scored nine goals with 21 assists for the Kings. Sean Durzi has one goal and nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 7-0-3, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Kings: 4-3-3, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.7 assists, 2.9 penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Victor Mete: day to day (lower body), Ilya Samsonov: out (knee), Kyle Clifford: out (shoulder), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), Morgan Rielly: out (knee), T.J. Brodie: out (oblique), Jake Muzzin: out (neck), Jordie Benn: out (upper body).

Kings: Brendan Lemieux: out (lower-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Advertisement
NHLHockeyNational Hockey LeagueToronto Maple LeafsMaple LeafsLeafsLeafs hockeyToronto sportstoronto hockeyToronto Leafs
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers