Woman jabbed with needle in downtown Toronto issues warning

Junlan Li was standing, waiting for the lights to change at Toronto’s busy Yonge and College streets intersection, when she felt someone bump into her back.

“I guess I didn’t think very much of it,” she explained to Global News, her mind preoccupied with the list of groceries she was off to buy. That was until a stranger stopped her to say a man had poked her.

Li checked her jacket and belongings, and — finding everything in order — continued on her way. Soon, she felt a “tingling” in her back and was able to make out a small bump or pinprick. Concerned by the development, she took herself to a nearby hospital.

“There is a pinprick on my back, and the delivery method is very pointed,” she said. “I was told it’s a poke.”

Li waited several hours to see a doctor, who ordered blood work and assessed any soft tissue damage.

A series of test came back all clear and Li spoke to officers with Toronto police, after calling the force’s non-emergency number.

“Police are investigating and reviewing footage,” a spokesperson from Toronto police told Global News “We have no updates at this time, but can tell you that an occurrence like this isn’t common.”

Li herself was shaken, and now stands with her back against a wall while waiting in Toronto’s downtown, a small change she has made since being told a stranger may have poked her with a needle.

She is also trying to focus the positives.

“At the end of the day, a stranger poked me, and a stranger helped me,” she said. “I guess, in the cosmic balance of things, (things) even out. I hope they catch whoever the culprit was.”

Police advise anyone who believes a similar incident may have happened to them to report it to police and follow-up with a hospital to “ensure health and safety.”