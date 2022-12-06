Regina man facing several charges following firearms offence report

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police charged a 30-year-old Regina man following an incident in East Regina on the evening of Dec. 5, 2022.

Members of the Regina Police Service (RPS) were dispatched shortly before 10 p.m. to a location in the 1700 Block of Dewdney Avenue East for a report of a firearms offence.

“When officers arrived, the adult male victim told police that he observed a male breaking into his vehicle and tried to stop him,” police stated in a release.

“When he confronted the suspect, the suspect hit the victim across the face with what appeared to be a firearm. The suspect then fled the scene. The victim suffered minor physical injuries.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 2 people face charges following weapons offence in Regina over the weekend

Police located and arrested Shawn Royal Parisian without incident and he is facing several charges including assault with a weapon, mischief under $5,000, uttering death threats and carrying a concealed weapon.

Parisian made his first appearance on these charges in Regina Provincial Court on the morning of Dec. 6, 2022.