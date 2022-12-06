Regina man facing several charges following firearms offence report

Police charged a 30-year-old Regina man following an incident in East Regina on the evening of Dec. 5, 2022.
Members of the Regina Police Service (RPS) were dispatched shortly before 10 p.m. to a location in the 1700 Block of Dewdney Avenue East for a report of a firearms offence.
“When officers arrived, the adult male victim told police that he observed a male breaking into his vehicle and tried to stop him,” police stated in a release.
“When he confronted the suspect, the suspect hit the victim across the face with what appeared to be a firearm. The suspect then fled the scene. The victim suffered minor physical injuries.”
Police located and arrested Shawn Royal Parisian without incident and he is facing several charges including assault with a weapon, mischief under $5,000, uttering death threats and carrying a concealed weapon.
Parisian made his first appearance on these charges in Regina Provincial Court on the morning of Dec. 6, 2022.
