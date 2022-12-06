Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

Regina man facing several charges following firearms offence report

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted December 6, 2022 5:47 pm
Regina police car
Members of the Regina Police Service arrested and charged a 30-year-old man after they responded to a report of a firearms offence. File/ Global News

Police charged a 30-year-old Regina man following an incident in East Regina on the evening of Dec. 5, 2022.

Members of the Regina Police Service (RPS) were dispatched shortly before 10 p.m. to a location in the 1700 Block of Dewdney Avenue East for a report of a firearms offence.

“When officers arrived, the adult male victim told police that he observed a male breaking into his vehicle and tried to stop him,” police stated in a release.

“When he confronted the suspect, the suspect hit the victim across the face with what appeared to be a firearm. The suspect then fled the scene. The victim suffered minor physical injuries.”

Police located and arrested Shawn Royal Parisian without incident and he is facing several charges including assault with a weapon, mischief under $5,000, uttering death threats and carrying a concealed weapon.

Parisian made his first appearance on these charges in Regina Provincial Court on the morning of Dec. 6, 2022.

Saskatchewan NewsRegina NewsRegina Police Serviceeast Reginafirearms offenceRegina manbreaking into vehicle
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

