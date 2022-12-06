Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - Ottawa to unveil investment law reforms to address ‘national security concerns’

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ottawa to unveil investment law reforms to address ‘national security concerns’

By Heidi Lee Global News
Posted December 6, 2022 6:34 pm
Click to play video: 'Experts see similarities between behaviour of Canadians, foreigners investing in residential real estate'
Experts see similarities between behaviour of Canadians, foreigners investing in residential real estate
Ottawa's move to cool Canada's housing market by cracking down on foreign investors is highlighting how domestic investment contributes to the housing crunch, as David Akin explains – Apr 19, 2022

Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne is poised to announce legislation to “modernize” the Investment Canada Act (ICA) on Wednesday, according to a government news release issued on Tuesday.

“These changes represent the most significant updates of the Investment Canada Act in more than a decade and will address evolving national security concerns,” the press release says.

While the contents of the legislation are not yet clear, the Investment Canada Act aims to encourage foreign investors to do business with Canada while allowing the government to review possible threats to national security, the government of Canada stated on its website.

Both the technical briefing scheduled for 5 p.m. eastern time and the press conference scheduled at 6 p.m. eastern will come after domestic stock markets close.

Read more: Forced sale of strategic mineral interests necessary to boost Canada’s security, experts say

Story continues below advertisement

Champagne’s mandate letter instructed him to modernize the Investment Canada Act with goals to “promote economic security and combat foreign interference” by strengthening the national security review process.

Trending Now
Trending Now

The federal government last month unveiled a new Indo-Pacific strategy aimed at countering a “disruptive” China, and a new Investment Canada Act rule restricting the involvement of foreign state-owned firms in Canada’s critical mineral sectors was announced on Oct. 28.

The Indo-Pacific Strategy also stated that Canada will implement changes to the Investment Canada Act in an effort to “strengthen the defence of Canadian infrastructure, democracy and Canadian citizens against foreign interference” at the domestic level — protecting Canadian critical minerals supply chains, intellectual property and research and strengthening Canada’s cybersecurity systems.

Following the announcement, Champagne ordered three Chinese firms to divest from Canadian critical mineral companies on Nov. 2.

The government stated that disclosing national security decisions is “part of overall efforts to modernize and improve the administration of Canada’s investment review regime.”

Click to play video: 'New Indo-Pacific Strategy outlines Canada’s approach for China'
New Indo-Pacific Strategy outlines Canada’s approach for China
ChinaCanadaFrancois-Philippe ChampagneChina CanadaInnovation MinisterInvestment Canada ActCanada InvestmentICAForiegn investment
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers