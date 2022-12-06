Menu

Crime

Swift Current, Sask. man faces assault charges in Saskatoon

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted December 6, 2022 4:21 pm
Saskatoon Police Service badge View image in full screen
Saskatoon police arrested a man Tuesday morning after a report of an assault. File / Global News

The Saskatoon Police Service said they arrested a 51-year-old Swift Current, Sask., man whom they say was acting erratically Tuesday morning.

Officers got a call around 7 a.m. that a man was in the 1800 block of Idylwyld Drive North pounding on motel windows.

When police arrived they received another report that he was in a restaurant next door and had assaulted someone.

Police say the man tried to barricade himself in the bathroom, and proceeded to throw things and kick officers when they tried to take him into custody.

Officers believe he was under the influence of an intoxicant.

The man faces charges of assault, four counts of assaulting a peace officer, resisting arrest, mischief and breach of conditions.

Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsAssaultSaskatoon Police ServiceMischiefSwift CurrentResisting Arrest
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

