Saskatoon police chase leads to arrests, seizure of drugs, weapons

The Saskatoon Police Service said two people were arrested after trying to evade police during a traffic stop.

Police say they tried to stop an out-of-province vehicle on Saturday around 12:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Avenue J South.

The vehicle wouldn’t stop and officers said a tire deflation device was deployed, with the vehicle found later abandoned in the 300 block of Winnipeg Avenue.

Police said the first suspect was found by following fresh tracks in the snow, and the second suspect was found after being chased by a K9 team and the Air Support Unit.

A 12-gauge shotgun, a 10-gauge shotgun, an air rifle, bear spray, knife, ammunition, a large amount of hydromorphone pills, $360, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking was seized by police.

Officers say a 31-year-old Martensville woman and a 30-year-old Saskatoon man collectively face charges related to drug trafficking, possession of the proceeds of crime, fraudulent personation, several weapons charges, and being at large on a release order.