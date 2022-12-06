Barrie, Ont. man half a million richer after lottery win

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Barrie, Ont., man, who is a weekly player, is $500,000 richer after winning an October Lotto Max draw.

OLG said Larry Dennis, 43, of Barrie, won the half-a-million prize in the Oct. 11 Lotto Max draw.

“I checked my ticket on my phone and thought I won something small at first,” Dennis said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

“I’ve been playing the lottery for five years – this feels good!”

Dennis said he hopes to travel with his winnings.

The winning ticket was purchased at Hasty Market on Mapleton Avenue in Barrie.

Story continues below advertisement

Lotto Max players in Ontario have won over $7.5 billion since 2009, including 95 jackpot wins and 842 Max Millions prizes.