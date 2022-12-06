Menu

Canada

Barrie, Ont. man half a million richer after lottery win

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted December 6, 2022 4:08 pm
Larry Dennis of Barrie has won a Maxmillions prize worth $500,000 in the Oct. 11, 2022 Lotto Max draw. View image in full screen
Larry Dennis of Barrie has won a Maxmillions prize worth $500,000 in the Oct. 11, 2022 Lotto Max draw. Supplied by OLG

A Barrie, Ont., man, who is a weekly player, is $500,000 richer after winning an October Lotto Max draw.

OLG said Larry Dennis, 43, of Barrie, won the half-a-million prize in the Oct. 11 Lotto Max draw.

“I checked my ticket on my phone and thought I won something small at first,” Dennis said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

“I’ve been playing the lottery for five years – this feels good!”

Read more: Three struck by a car in Barrie’s south end remain in hospital with critical injuries

Dennis said he hopes to travel with his winnings.

The winning ticket was purchased at Hasty Market on Mapleton Avenue in Barrie.

Lotto Max players in Ontario have won over $7.5 billion since 2009, including 95 jackpot wins and 842 Max Millions prizes.

