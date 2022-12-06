Alan Shepard to serve 6-year 2nd term as Western University president

Send this page to someone via email

Alan Shepard has been appointed to a second term as Western University‘s president and vice-chancellor, the university announced on Tuesday.

Shepard, who became Western’s 11th president and vice-chancellor in July 2019, will continue in that role for the next six-and-a-half years, until June 30, 2029, according to a media release from the university.

The reappointment was a “unanimous decision” by Western’s board of governors, and came after “extensive consultation” by a presidential review committee made up of students, faculty, staff and alumni, the release said.

“Over several months, the committee received comments from across the university community, with stakeholders overwhelmingly supporting a second term for Shepard,” the release said.

In a statement, Shepard said he was grateful for the work of the review committee and for the support the Western community has shown to him.

“I am inspired every day by the tremendous talent and dedication of our faculty, staff, alumni and, most especially, our students. I’m looking forward to what we can accomplish together over the next seven years,” he said.

In a statement, the chair of the university’s board of governors said Shepard was well known for “connecting on a personal level” with members of the Western community “through open and engaging communication.”

“His deep knowledge about and belief in higher education, his vision, his energy, and his passion to achieve excellence will continue to be invaluable assets for the university,” said Keith Gibbons.

Previous Western presidents include Amit Chakma from 2009 to 2019, Paul Davenport from 1994 until 2009, Knud George Pedersen from 1985 until 1994, Alan Adlington from 1984 to 1985 and George Connell from 1977 to 1984.

Western’s first president, from 1908 to 1914, was Nathaniel James, who came to the school from Germany’s Halle University.