Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

AFN taps Murray Sinclair to help with conflict resolution after ‘turmoil’

By Stephanie Taylor The Canadian Press
Posted December 6, 2022 1:54 pm
Click to play video: 'Assembly of First Nations: Financial, leadership issues overshadow pressing concerns'
Assembly of First Nations: Financial, leadership issues overshadow pressing concerns
WATCH - Assembly of First Nations: Financial, leadership issues overshadow pressing concerns – Jul 7, 2022

Assembly of First Nations National Chief RoseAnne Archibald says former senator Murray Sinclair will help the organization with conflict resolution next year.

Archibald announced the move Tuesday in Ottawa, where chiefs are gathered for a three-day assembly.

In her opening remarks, the national chief says the organization cannot spend another gathering embroiled in turmoil and warned that “our people are watching.”

Read more: AFN chief urges reflection on residential schools this Truth and Reconciliation Day

Archibald was referring to a general meeting that was held in Vancouver in July not long after the AFN’s executive committee and board of directors voted to suspend her leadership.

Trending Now
Trending Now

They accused Archibald of violating her oath of office by making a public statement about four complaints that had been against her by AFN staff.

Story continues below advertisement

Archibald says today there are still human resources and legal matters that need to be resolved over the coming months.

Sinclair, a lawyer who served as the chief commissioner of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, will begin working with the AFN in 2023.

Assembly of First NationsAFNRoseAnne ArchibaldMurray SinclairAssembly of First Nations newsAssembly of First Nations updatesAFN CanadaAFN newsAssembly of First Nations todayAssembly of First Nations update
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers