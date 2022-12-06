SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Getting Canadian aid to Afghanistan can only happen with Criminal Code changes: officials

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 6, 2022 1:43 pm
Click to play video: 'Rallies in solidarity with Afghan women and girls being held across Canada'
Rallies in solidarity with Afghan women and girls being held across Canada
WATCH: Rallies in solidarity with Afghan women and girls being held across Canada – Nov 27, 2022

Federal government officials say Parliament would need to amend the Criminal Code for Canadian humanitarians to be allowed to help in Afghanistan.

Senior public servants told the Senate human-rights committee Monday evening that they have spent a year trying to see if there is any workaround in Canada’s anti-terrorism laws.

Read more: Ministers decline request to testify on why Canada won’t allow Afghan aid work

Those laws forbid Canadians from purchasing goods in Afghanistan or hiring locals, as taxes paid to the Taliban might be considered contributions to a terror group, despite humanitarian crises in that country.

Other western countries amended their laws or issued exemptions for aid groups as long as a year ago, but officials testified that Canada’s laws are outdated and provide little wiggle room.

Click to play video: '1 year under Taliban rule: What has changed in Afghanistan?'
1 year under Taliban rule: What has changed in Afghanistan?

Constitutional lawyers have argued the existing laws are contradictory and would not have aid workers sent to prison.

But the officials say a judge would need to rule on that, most likely after an aid worker is charged with a criminal offence.

