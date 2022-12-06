Guelph, Ont. among top 10 most generous cities in Canada: GoFundMe

The Royal City is one of the most generous cities in Canada.
According to a year-end report from the online fundraising portal GoFundMe, Guelph, Ont., is sixth among the top 10 cities in Canada in terms of giving.
One of the causes being cited in the report is Royal City Studios where $67,423 was raised to help keep the facility open.
Half of the cities on the list are from Ontario, while the other half are in the Vancouver area or on Vancouver Island.
The top 10 generous cities in 2022 according to GoFundMe are:
1. North Vancouver, B.C.
2. Burlington, Ont.
3. Vancouver, B.C.
4. Belleville, Ont.
5. Kingston, Ont.
6. Guelph, Ont.
7. New Westminster, B.C.
8. Victoria, B.C.
9. Peterborough, Ont.
10. Nanaimo, B.C.
GoFundMe said in a news release that $25 billion in donations were raised for individuals and non-profits in 2022.
