Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, Dec. 6

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, Dec. 6, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Marketing trends for 2023: ADvice

As 2022 winds down, Ryan Townend is looking ahead to marketing trends in 2023.

He says interactive marketing and creating conversations are growing in popularity.

Townend looks at more ways advertisers and companies are looking to engage consumers in ADvice.

3:56 Marketing trends for 2023: ADvice

Literacy growth goal of Foundations Learning and Skills Saskatchewan

Foundations Learning and Skills Saskatchewan is supporting individuals and families across the province with literacy growth.

It hosts events throughout the year to help promote literacy, and one program taking place over the holidays is Booktivities.

Executive director Sheryl Harrow-Yurach explains how people can get involved with the organization’s programs and how to volunteer.

4:15 Literacy growth goal of Foundations Learning and Skills Saskatchewan

Federal minister says the government supports seniors as costs rise

Kamal Khera, federal Minister of Seniors, was in Saskatoon on Monday to announce funding for initiatives she says will help empower seniors.

Khera speaks with Chris Carr about that funding and the measures she says her government is taking to assist seniors with rising costs.

4:21 Federal minister says government supporting seniors as costs rise

‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ brings Christmas cheer to older adults

With Christmas less than a month away, people are being encouraged to share some Christmas cheer with older adults over the holiday season.

That’s the message from Home Instead as the Be a Santa to a Senior campaign kicks off.

Greg Charyna with Home Instead has more details on the campaign and how it puts a smile on someone’s face.

4:03 Be a Santa to a Senior bringing Christmas cheer to older adults

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Dec. 6

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, Dec. 6.