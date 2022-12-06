Menu

Canada

Events planned to honour victims of École Polytechnique shooting on 33rd anniversary

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 6, 2022 9:13 am
Polytechnique Montréal General Director Maud Cohen joins Global’s Laura Casella to highlight the Order of the White Rose's mission to honour the memories of the victims of the École Polytechnique tragedy, and to talk about this year's scholarship recipient, Sophia Roy.

Tributes are planned today in Montreal to commemorate victims of the École Polytechnique shooting on the 33rd anniversary of the tragedy.

On Dec. 6, 1989, a man motivated by a hatred of feminists shot and killed 14 female students and injured 13 other people at the Montreal engineering school.

Students and staff of École Polytechnique paid their respects this morning by placing rose wreaths on the commemorative plaque located near the student entrance.

At the end of the day — at 5:10 p.m., the time the first shots were fired — 14 beams will illuminate the sky above Mount Royal in memory of the women who lost their lives.

Read more: Aspiring environmental engineer wins scholarship in memory of Polytechnique victims

Flags outside of the school’s main building are at half-mast and will remain like that throughout the day.

The anniversary of the mass shooting was proclaimed National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women in 1991.

The women killed in 1989 were Geneviève Bergeron, Hélène Colgan, Nathalie Croteau, Barbara Daigneault, Anne-Marie Edward, Maud Haviernick, Barbara Klucznik-Widajewicz, Maryse Laganière, Maryse Leclair, Anne-Marie Lemay, Sonia Pelletier, Michèle Richard, Annie St-Arneault and Annie Turcotte.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

