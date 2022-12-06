Three struck by a car in Barrie’s south end remain in hospital with critical injuries

Send this page to someone via email

Empower Simcoe has confirmed that three pedestrians who were hit by a car last week near Sadlon Arena in Barrie, Ont., are still recovering in hospital.

The organization, which works with people with intellectual disabilities and those with lower incomes, confirmed that one of the people hit was an employee and the two others were clients.

“Currently, all three people are receiving the medical treatment needed. We are providing support to the families and remaining closely connected to them during this trying time,” said Empower Simcoe in a GoFundMe post.

“While we’re shocked and saddened by this difficult news, our continued thoughts and support are focused on the families, our Empower Simcoe colleague, the people we support, and our entire Empower Simcoe community.”

The three people, all in their 40s and 50s, were hit by a car on Dec. 1 around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Bayview Drive and Mapleview Drive.

Ornge Air ambulance confirmed to Global News last week that one male patient in his 40s was transported to Sunnybrook, while one female patient in her 50s and one male patient in his 50s were both transported to St. Michael’s.

The driver of the vehicle, whom police have identified as Cassie Korzenko, 32, remains in custody.

She is facing three charges of impaired operation causing bodily harm.

Empower Simcoe has started a GoFundMe to help those impacted.