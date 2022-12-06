Suspect wanted after donation box stolen in Toronto

See more sharing options

Toronto police say they are looking for a man wanted after a donation box was reported stolen from a business in the city’s east end.

Police said on Sunday, it was reported that a man broke into a commercial business in the Danforth and Broadview avenues area.

Investigators allege the suspect stole a donation box and then fled in an unknown direction.

He is described as five feet nine inches tall, with a large build and a thick black beard.

He was wearing a white zipped jacket with a hood, white pants and white running shoes.

Police have released his image and are asking anyone with information to come forward.