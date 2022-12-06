Menu

Canada

‘Every little bit will help’: Wilson’s Landing fire department hosts food drive

By Jasmine King Global News
Posted December 6, 2022 9:38 am
Click to play video: 'Wilson’s Landing fire department welcomes Santa for food drive'
Wilson’s Landing fire department welcomes Santa for food drive
WATCH: Santa has made his way to the Okanagan and decided to stop by the Wilson's Landing Fire Department this evening to lend a helping hand. Jasmine King has more.

Santa has made his way to the Okanagan and stopped by Wilson’s Landing Fire Department on Monday night to lend a helping hand.

In Wilson’s Landing, Santa Claus has a new ride. He’s trading in his sleigh and reindeer for a fire engine and flashing festive lights.

“I like to come down from the North Pole and help out. It’s good to see the kids get excited and the grown-ups as well so lots of fun for everyone,” Santa Claus said.

Read more: Kelowna Christmas parade set to tour for a good cause

Members of the Wilson’s Landing Fire Department joined Santa on his jolly route, collecting food and cash donations for the West Kelowna branch of the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

“The community has always stepped up, we’ve always had good support,” said Wilson’s Landing fire department Capt. Ed McLean.

“The firefighters love to do it, it’s part of the community service. The community’s looking for it, so we’ve got boxes of food already, and the kids like to see the trucks roll up.”

Click to play video: 'Central Okanagan Santa Bus fundraiser marks 20 years'
Central Okanagan Santa Bus fundraiser marks 20 years

 

The Santa Run food drive is an annual event for the fire department, travelling through the area it serves picking up bags full of food.

“It’s a hard year for people, we know that the situation is not simple at all inflation doesn’t help. Every little bit will help, which people can do from now until forever,” McLean said.

In 2021, the fire department collected more than 500 kilograms of food and $2,000 in donations for the food bank. It hopes to exceed those numbers this year.

KelownaWest KelownaFood BankFood DriveCentral Okanagan Food BankTrader's Covewilsons landingWilson's Landing Fire Department
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

