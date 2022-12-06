‘Every little bit will help’: Wilson’s Landing fire department hosts food drive

Send this page to someone via email

Santa has made his way to the Okanagan and stopped by Wilson’s Landing Fire Department on Monday night to lend a helping hand.

In Wilson’s Landing, Santa Claus has a new ride. He’s trading in his sleigh and reindeer for a fire engine and flashing festive lights.

“I like to come down from the North Pole and help out. It’s good to see the kids get excited and the grown-ups as well so lots of fun for everyone,” Santa Claus said.

Members of the Wilson’s Landing Fire Department joined Santa on his jolly route, collecting food and cash donations for the West Kelowna branch of the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

Story continues below advertisement

“The community has always stepped up, we’ve always had good support,” said Wilson’s Landing fire department Capt. Ed McLean.

“The firefighters love to do it, it’s part of the community service. The community’s looking for it, so we’ve got boxes of food already, and the kids like to see the trucks roll up.”

1:00 Central Okanagan Santa Bus fundraiser marks 20 years

The Santa Run food drive is an annual event for the fire department, travelling through the area it serves picking up bags full of food.

“It’s a hard year for people, we know that the situation is not simple at all inflation doesn’t help. Every little bit will help, which people can do from now until forever,” McLean said.

In 2021, the fire department collected more than 500 kilograms of food and $2,000 in donations for the food bank. It hopes to exceed those numbers this year.