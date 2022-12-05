Extremely cold temperatures descending upon central, northern Alberta this week

Send this page to someone via email

Another blast of Arctic cold weather is descending upon central and northern Alberta, which could experience wind chills of -40 C to -50 over the next two days.

Environment Canada on Monday afternoon issued an extreme cold warning for pretty much all of the province north of Red Deer.

“After a mild weekend, the Arctic has unleashed its fury on the Prairies once again with a substantial, but short-lived cooldown,” Global Edmonton chief meteorologist Jesse Beyer said.

“After another round of light flurries Monday, an Arctic high will clear the sky overnight, bringing lows near -30 C and wind chills as low as -40 in Alberta.”

Environment Canada said extremely cold wind chill values near -40 are expected, and a few areas may also see wind chill values approach -50.

“Tuesday will hover near -20 C for the high, but we should be back to average temperatures by Wednesday with a forecast high of just -5 C,” Beyer said.

The national weather agency said it will warm up slightly Wednesday afternoon, however, eastern and northern parts of Alberta will likely see wind chill values near -40 again Wednesday night.

It’s the second time this month extreme cold warnings have been issued in the province.

Frostbite concerns

Environment Canada issues extreme cold warnings when very cold temperatures or wind chill create an elevated risk to health such as frostbite and hypothermia.

When the wind chill approaches -40 or lower, frostbite can set in on exposed skin in as little as five to 10 minutes. If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside, Environment Canada said.

Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors and those without proper shelter.

When going outside, wear layers and protect exposed skin with gloves, a toque and a scarf.

Boots should be waterproof, and it’s recommended that people wear two or three layers of pants and shirts.

Last week, the City of Edmonton activated its extreme weather response to keep vulnerable Edmontonians safe during the cold snap. It’s expected to remain in place until Thursday, Dec. 8, at 8 a.m., however, if conditions remain extremely cold beyond that time frame, the response will be extended.

The response is triggered when the wind chill makes temperatures feel like -20 for at least three consecutive nights and shelter utilization rates are over 90 per cent.