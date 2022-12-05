‘Unbelievable’: Mama bear and 2 cubs use doggy door to break into B.C. home

Send this page to someone via email

A Nanaimo B.C. couple received quite the fright on Saturday morning when a mama black bear and her two cubs broke into their home.

But upon reviewing the security camera footage, they realized the bears had gained access by using their doggy door.

“With a great deal of effort, she wriggled herself through a nine-by-16 pet door opening,” homeowner Michael Kellam told Global News.

“Unbelievable.”

But when the bears entered the house, they came face-to-face with the couple’s eight-year-old dog, Molly.

“She started barking very frantically,” homeowner Jacqueline Kellam said. “Like in a way we haven’t actually heard her bark before.”

When Jacqueline left the bedroom to investigate, she came face-to-face with the mama bear.

“I screamed ‘bear!’ and turned around and high-tailed it into the bedroom,” she said.

0:36 Black bear captured playing with ball in Kitimat, B.C. yard

After a few minutes of silence, Michael left the bedroom to investigate but he didn’t realize that mom was still in the house.

“I could hear some very loud snuffling noises coming from our back hall so I hightailed it back into the bedroom,” he said.

But this point, Michael had called 911 but before police showed up, the bear family made a quick and speedy escape the same way they came in.

“Just a big gaping hole where our pet door used to be,” Michael added.

The bears, however, managed to do some damage during their short visit. There were claw marks on the couch, bags were ripped open, food was on the floor and partially-eaten fruit was discarded.

The B.C. Conservation Service has now set up a trap near the home on the outskirts of Nanaimo.

The Kellams now say they are locking up everything at night, especially because the same mama bear appeared to come that night again, just to check to see if another raid might be possible.