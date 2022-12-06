Executive director of Downtown Guelph Business Association steps down

The Downtown Guelph Business Association will be looking for a new person in charge.
The board said in a news release on Monday that its executive director, Marty Williams, is stepping down from his role.
It says the decision was made after considerable discussions.
Williams had been with the DGBA for 11 years.
The board said it appreciated his intellect and ability to speak on the big issues impacting the downtown, and his advocacy on behalf of its members at city council and in the media.
There is no word on Williams’ replacement but the board did say it will be undertaking an executive search to fill the position.
