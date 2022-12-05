Cambridge makes age-friendly pledge to senior residents

On Monday, the City of Cambridge announced that it had joined World Health Organization (WHO) Global Network for Age-friendly Cities and Communities.
In a release, it said that by joining, it is now part of a movement of municipalities and communities that are looking to better meet the needs of elderly people.
“Our new membership will help us elevate the work we have been doing to value and support our older adult community,” stated Nicole Cichello, supervisor of Older Adult Services.
“We are excited to join a group of like-minded teams, sharing and learning together as we develop programs and services to help them live safe, active and meaningful lives.”
By signing on with the network, the city has committed to implementing steps to make certain local areas accessible for seniors.
“This is an important development for Cambridge,” Mayor Jan Liggett said.
“As an age-friendly City, we commit to listening to the needs of our older adults so that we might better serve our aging population; while ensuring that local policies, programs, and services are inclusive and support social and physical environments.”
