Police say Guelph resident walked into her home with burglar inside

A Guelph resident had an unwanted visitor in her home.

Guelph Police Service were called to an apartment complex on Macdonell Street at Wyndham Street North on Sunday around 1 p.m.

The resident told police that she had found a woman inside the dwelling removing property.

Investigators say the woman was still inside the home when officers arrived. She was arrested.

Police say they discovered during the arrest that she and another man had also broken into the unit next door.

Investigators say the man had entered and exited both units several times before police arrived.

Police were able to locate and arrest the man and say they recovered stolen items along with a butterfly-style knife.

A 22-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman, both from Guelph, were charged and held for bail hearings.