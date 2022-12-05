Menu

Health

RVH gets $1M donation for expansion campaign

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted December 5, 2022 2:27 pm
There are a million reasons to celebrate as the RVH Auxiliary makes a $1-million donation to the Keep Life Wild campaign. (l-r) RVH Foundation board chair Paul Larche; RVH Foundation campaign co-chair Mary-Anne Frith; RVH Auxiliary president Lise McCourt; RVH president and CEO Gail Hunt; and RVH Foundation CEO Pamela Ross hold the cheque while enthusiastic volunteers from the RVH Auxiliary’s Blue Brigade cheer. View image in full screen
Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) is $1 million closer to its fundraising goal for expanding services throughout the region with a landmark donation.

The donation comes from the RVH Auxiliary, raised by volunteers in honour of International Volunteer Day.

The RVH Auxiliary said the funds would help expand the neonatal intensive care unit.

“These funds were raised through the loyal support and hard work of our volunteers, and all who participated in our fundraising activities, including our wildly successful Community 50/50 draws,” said Lise McCourt, president of the RVH Auxiliary.

In November, the RVH Foundation launched the Keep Life Wild campaign to grant $100 million to support Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH)’s expansion plans, including building a new facility in Innisfil.

Read more: Barrie’s RVH Foundation launches new $100M campaign to expand regional services

International Volunteer Day was designated by the United Nations in 1985 as a day to celebrate the power and potential of volunteerism.

The RVH Auxiliary began in 1897 when a group of volunteers saw the need to raise funds to support the purchase of bed linens and other supplies for patients at the hospital and, to date, has raised over $15 million for patient care.

Throughout the campaign, the auxiliary has pledged to raise $5 million over the next several years to support the expansion.

“Our Keep Life Wild campaign will raise $100 million to build a bigger health centre with more beds, reduced wait times and more specialized care closer to home. It’s because of supporters like the RVH Auxiliary that we can ensure world-class care is available for the communities RVH serves now, and into the future,” said RVH Foundation CEO Pamela Ross.

More information on the fundraising efforts can be found on the campaign’s website.

