Fire quickly extinguished at King Street apartment in Cobourg

No injuries were reported following an apartment fire in Cobourg, Ont., on Sunday night.

Just before 9 p.m., emergency crews responded to a reported structure fire at a three-storey apartment building on King Street East.

The Cobourg Fire Department says firefighters discovered heavy smoke in the rear of the building, billowing from an open window on an upper floor.

All occupants in the building managed to get out safely.

A fire was discovered in a bedroom of an apartment unit on the first floor and quickly extinguished.

Careless smoking is being blamed for the fire.

A damage estimate was not provided.