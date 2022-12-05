Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Fire quickly extinguished at King Street apartment in Cobourg

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 5, 2022 12:34 pm
Click to play video: 'No injuries in Cobourg apartment fire'
No injuries in Cobourg apartment fire
No injuries were reported in an apartment fire in Cobourg Sunday.

No injuries were reported following an apartment fire in Cobourg, Ont., on Sunday night.

Just before 9 p.m., emergency crews responded to a reported structure fire at a three-storey apartment building on King Street East.

Read more: No injuries after George Street apartment fire in Peterborough

The Cobourg Fire Department says firefighters discovered heavy smoke in the rear of the building, billowing from an open window on an upper floor.

All occupants in the building managed to get out safely.

Trending Now
Trending Now

A fire was discovered in a bedroom of an apartment unit on the first floor and quickly extinguished.

Careless smoking is being blamed for the fire.

Story continues below advertisement

A damage estimate was not provided.

Click to play video: 'Peterborough Fire Services share tips on how to have a safe holiday season'
Peterborough Fire Services share tips on how to have a safe holiday season
FireCobourgApartment FireCobourg Fire DepartmentCobourg FireCobourg apartment fireKing Street apartment fire
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers