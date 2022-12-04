Santa Bus returns for 20th year spreading cheer in Central Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

The Santa Bus is back on the streets and on board is Saint ‘Nic and his helper Bernard the Elf, spreading holiday cheer through the Central Okanagan.

The fundraiser is an initiative between BC Transit, First Transit and the City of Kelowna. It is celebrating its twentieth anniversary this year. Since 2002, the bus has taken a tour through the Central Okanagan collecting donations for the Salvation Army.

Frank Teichmann is on the road as Bernard the Elf and is celebrating his 15th year on the campaign.

“We want people just to come down and have some fun,” said Teichmann. “I look forward to it and you get to see the kids, the families.”

The campaign has raised over $600,000 for those who need a little extra help. On the road this year, they will be adding to that number as they collect non-perishable food donations, monetary donations and unwrapped toys.

“We love doing it for them,” said Teichmann.

Taking on the role of Santa is William Graham on his first Santa Bus tour.

“It’s sweet, it’s really sweet,” said Graham. “Everyone who has sat next to me today has specific wants, which is really nice.”

The bus will be making stops at various businesses, schools and community centres until Dec. 10. Anyone who would like to visit Bernard the Elf and Santa Claus can check their schedule at www.bctransit.com