Canada

Renewed calls for help 2 years after disappearance of Mission, B.C. senior

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted December 4, 2022 3:59 pm
Missing man View image in full screen
Family and police are desperately looking for any information regarding missing senior Dan Halak. RCMP

Police in Mission, B.C., are renewing their pleas to the public for help in locating a senior man who has been missing for two years.

Daniel Halak was last seen by his family at his home in Mission on Nov. 2, 2020, according to police.

“It has been a devastating 24 months, Dan is still missing, we miss his presence in our lives, our hopes of finding him are holding on by a thread,” said Keith Halak, Dan’s son.

“We plead to anyone that may have seen, heard or know anything about our father Dan Halaks disappearance to anonymously contact Mission RCMP or Crime Stoppers with any information that could help us find Dan or give us closure to his disappearance.”

Police investigators said his vehicle was located a week after he was last seen by family in Vancouver, on Nov. 9, 2020.

Halak is described as an 84-year-old man, standing about five-feet-five-inches, weighing 190 pounds. He has grey hair with brown eyes and wears glasses.

Anyone with potential information is asked to contact Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161 or BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

