Reward increased for missing Merritt cowboy; $15K donation pushes total to $30K

The family of a missing cowboy says the reward for any information leading to the location of their son has been doubled to $30,000.

On Tuesday, the family of Ben Tyner says Nicola Ranch in Merritt added $15,000 to their $15,000 reward that was first offered on Jan. 26 — the two-year anniversary of when the ranch hand mysteriously disappeared.

Police believe Tyner was a victim of foul play, and his disappearance is being investigated by the Southeast District major crime unit.

Tyner was reported missing after loggers found his riderless, but fully geared horse on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, along a logging road off Highway 97, near Winnie Flats.

“To date, numerous investigational avenues have been explored, and in order to protect the ongoing investigation, police are unable to share those findings publicly at this time,” RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in late January.

“However, based on those findings, major crime investigators have reason to believe that criminality was involved in Ben Tyner’s disappearance, and is the victim of a homicide.”

The reward’s stipulations include the location of Tyner plus the arrest and conviction of those responsible for his death.

“We are extremely grateful to (Nicola Ranch owner John Liu) for matching our funds,” Tyner’s family said in a social media post.

“We are still in weekly contact with RCMP and feel that real progress is being made. Your continued prayers and support are as always greatly appreciated! Stay safe!”

Police noted that the family’s private reward is being managed by the family and not the RCMP.

Anyone with any information is asked to call their local RCMP detachment, the Southeast District major crime unit at 1-877-987-8477 or B.C. Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

