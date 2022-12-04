UCP nominates lawyer Chris Davis to run in riding of Calgary-Elbow

See more sharing options

Alberta’s United Conservative Party has announced its candidate for the currently vacant seat of Calgary-Elbow in next year’s election.

Lawyer Chris Davis has been nominated to run in the riding at the general election, which is set to be held in May.

Congratulations @chrisdavisyyc on your nomination as our #UCP candidate in Calgary-Elbow! Chris has practiced law in #yyc for over 30 years and is a tireless community volunteer supporting many worthy causes. Pledge your support for Chris today! https://t.co/wsb484SsUB pic.twitter.com/7qHAeEymEu — United Conservative Party of Alberta (@Alberta_UCP) December 4, 2022

There has been no sitting MLA in Calgary-Elbow since the beginning of September when former UCP Minister Doug Schweitzer resigned.

Previously, Premier Danielle Smith said she would not be calling a by-election for the seat, adding the MLA in an adjacent riding can take care of issues concerning Calgary-Elbow.