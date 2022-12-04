Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

UCP nominates lawyer Chris Davis to run in riding of Calgary-Elbow

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted December 4, 2022 3:29 pm
Calgary lawyer Chris Davis will run as the candidate in next spring's provincial election. View image in full screen
Calgary lawyer Chris Davis will run as the candidate in next spring's provincial election. Credit: Chris Davis

Alberta’s United Conservative Party has announced its candidate for the currently vacant seat of Calgary-Elbow in next year’s election.

Lawyer Chris Davis has been nominated to run in the riding at the general election, which is set to be held in May.

Story continues below advertisement

There has been no sitting MLA in Calgary-Elbow since the beginning of September when former UCP Minister Doug Schweitzer resigned.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Read more: Smith’s decision to not hold byelection in Calgary-Elbow raising questions

Previously, Premier Danielle Smith said she would not be calling a by-election for the seat, adding the MLA in an adjacent riding can take care of issues concerning Calgary-Elbow.

Read more: Alberta premier weighing changes to ‘tidy’ up sovereignty bill amid concerns

Alberta politicspoliticsUCPUnited Conservative PartyAlberta electionCalgary ElbowChris Davis
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers