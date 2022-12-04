UCP nominates lawyer Chris Davis to run in riding of Calgary-Elbow

Alberta’s United Conservative Party has announced its candidate for the currently vacant seat of Calgary-Elbow in next year’s election.
Lawyer Chris Davis has been nominated to run in the riding at the general election, which is set to be held in May.
There has been no sitting MLA in Calgary-Elbow since the beginning of September when former UCP Minister Doug Schweitzer resigned.
Read more: Smith’s decision to not hold byelection in Calgary-Elbow raising questions
Previously, Premier Danielle Smith said she would not be calling a by-election for the seat, adding the MLA in an adjacent riding can take care of issues concerning Calgary-Elbow.
