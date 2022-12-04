Child taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after East Uniacke, N.S. ATV crash

An ATV crash on a trail in East Uniacke, N.S. has sent a child to hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to RCMP.
Police, fire services and EHS responded to the crash near Beaver Bank Road at around 3:15 p.m. Saturday.
RCMP said a side-by-side vehicle was crossing water when it crashed.
“One of the passengers, a child, who was rescued by the other two occupants, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital by EHS,” RCMP said in a release.
A second passenger, who was a 39-year-old man from Truro, had minor injuries and was also taken to hospital by EHS.
The driver, a 36-year-old man, was uninjured.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing, RCMP said.
