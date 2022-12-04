Child taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after East Uniacke, N.S. ATV crash

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

An ATV crash on a trail in East Uniacke, N.S. has sent a child to hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to RCMP.

Police, fire services and EHS responded to the crash near Beaver Bank Road at around 3:15 p.m. Saturday.

RCMP said a side-by-side vehicle was crossing water when it crashed.

“One of the passengers, a child, who was rescued by the other two occupants, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital by EHS,” RCMP said in a release.

A second passenger, who was a 39-year-old man from Truro, had minor injuries and was also taken to hospital by EHS.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver, a 36-year-old man, was uninjured.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, RCMP said.