Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Child taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after East Uniacke, N.S. ATV crash

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted December 4, 2022 1:13 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News at 6 Halifax: Dec. 2'
Global News at 6 Halifax: Dec. 2
Global News at 6 Halifax from Dec. 2, 2022.

An ATV crash on a trail in East Uniacke, N.S. has sent a child to hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to RCMP.

Police, fire services and EHS responded to the crash near Beaver Bank Road at around 3:15 p.m. Saturday.

RCMP said a side-by-side vehicle was crossing water when it crashed.

Read more: Lower South River, N.S. man killed in Hwy. 104 crash

“One of the passengers, a child, who was rescued by the other two occupants, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital by EHS,” RCMP said in a release.

Trending Now
Trending Now

A second passenger, who was a 39-year-old man from Truro, had minor injuries and was also taken to hospital by EHS.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver, a 36-year-old man, was uninjured.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, RCMP said.

ATVATV Crashall-terrain vehicleEast UniackeATV trailside-by-side vehicle
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers