Train and vehicle collide outside Saskatoon

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Saskatoon RCMP is currently on the scene of a serious collision between a vehicle and a train.

The collision occurred approximately 1.6 kilometers west of Elstow, Sask. on Highway 16.

It is currently unknown if anyone was injured or how many people were involved in the collision.

The local fire department is currently assisting with a traffic detour, and drivers are asked to use caution when traveling in the area.

According to the highway hotline, all lanes are closed on highway 16 near Kary Road.

They said people can expect delays for up to six hours.

Story continues below advertisement

More info to come…