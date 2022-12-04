Menu

Canada

Train and vehicle collide outside Saskatoon

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted December 4, 2022 12:02 pm
Saskatchewan RCMP are on the scene of a serious collision between a train and vehicle on Highway 16. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan RCMP are on the scene of a serious collision between a train and vehicle on Highway 16. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Saskatoon RCMP is currently on the scene of a serious collision between a vehicle and a train.

The collision occurred approximately 1.6 kilometers west of Elstow, Sask. on Highway 16.

It is currently unknown if anyone was injured or how many people were involved in the collision.

Read more: Saskatoon police investigating death of 37-year-old man

The local fire department is currently assisting with a traffic detour, and drivers are asked to use caution when traveling in the area.

According to the highway hotline, all lanes are closed on highway 16 near Kary Road.

They said people can expect delays for up to six hours.

More info to come…

