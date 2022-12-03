Saskatoon police investigating death of 37-year-old man

Saskatoon Police are investigating a suspicious death that occurred on Dec. 2, 2022.
On Friday, Dec. 2 around 7:35 p.m., police were called to a residence in the 1600 block of 7th Street East.
When police arrived, they found the body of a 37-year-old Saskatoon man dead at the scene.
A 20-year-old woman is in custody, however no charged have been laid at this point and the investigation is ongoing.
Police do not believe there is any danger to the public.
Police are asking anyone with any related information to contact the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Saskatoon Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
