Canada

33-year-old N.B. driver dead after fatal crash south of Sussex

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted December 3, 2022 1:37 pm
Global News at 6 New Brunswick: Dec. 2
Global News at 6 New Brunswick from Dec. 2, 2022.

A man in his 30s died in a single-vehicle crash about 10 kilometres south of Sussex.

Just before 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 1, police were called to a crash on Route 111 in Jeffries Corner. Just one car was involved in the crash, said police said in a release.

The driver, a 33-year-old man from Poodiac, N.B., was the only occupant of the vehicle. He died at the scene from his injuries.

“The crash is believed to have occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle, which subsequently rolled several times and stopped in a ditch,” reads the release.

A collision reconstructionist is assisting with the investigation. According to police, an autopsy will be scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.

