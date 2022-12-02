Menu

Canada

Air ambulance responds to serious single-vehicle crash on Highway 407 in Pickering

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 2, 2022 4:38 pm
An Ornge air ambulance takes off from the scene of a serious single-vehicle crash on Highway 407 in Pickering on Friday. View image in full screen
An Ornge air ambulance takes off from the scene of a serious single-vehicle crash on Highway 407 in Pickering on Friday. Colin Williamson / Global News

An Ornge air ambulance responded to the scene of a serious single-vehicle crash on Highway 407 in Pickering, Ont., Friday afternoon.

In an update at 3:40 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the vehicle rollover happened in the eastbound lanes near Brock Road.

The driver was taken by air ambulance to a Toronto trauma centre.

Schmidt said the eastbound lanes of the highway were closed at Brock Road and detours have been put in place.

Read more: Three people critically injured in Barrie, Ont. collision

He said drivers were being forced off the highway.

The westbound lanes were temporarily closed to allow for the air ambulance to land, Schmidt added.

“I do expect there to be delays and closures on the 407 eastbound at Brock Road for several hours,” Schmidt said.

“I am waiting for updates from investigators on the status of the investigation and the status of the driver as well.”

Images from the scene show a severely damaged black car in the ditch between the eastbound and westbound lanes.

