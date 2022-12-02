Foodland in Lakefield to provide free turkeys to those in need

Send this page to someone via email

Foodland in the village of Lakefield, Ont., will continue its holiday tradition by providing free turkeys to those in need.

This year will mark the eighth consecutive year the Queen Street business north of Peterborough will provide a free frozen turkey. The giveaway will be held on Dec. 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

One turkey per family will be provided.

“A lot of people can use a helping hand at this time of year,” said owner Ross Bletsoe. “We want to offer our assistance to the people in Lakefield and area. We have purchased frozen turkeys to give away to those in need.”

Identification will be required to verify customers are from the local area.

“We support a lot of local charities, non-profit organizations, and sports groups, but this turkey give-away lets us put our assistance ‘right on the table’ for those who need it most,” said Bletsoe.

For further information on the initiative, contact Ian Bletsoe at (705) 652-8232 ext. 317 or email ian@lakefieldfoodland.com or call Fay Sabatino at (705)-652-8232 ext. 316.