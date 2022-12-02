Menu

Consumer

Foodland in Lakefield to provide free turkeys to those in need

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 2, 2022 3:20 pm
Sarah Bletsoe with Foodland in Lakefield, Ont., promotes the Dec. 14 turkey distribution for those in need. View image in full screen
Sarah Bletsoe with Foodland in Lakefield, Ont., promotes the Dec. 14 turkey distribution for those in need. Foodland Lakefield

Foodland in the village of Lakefield, Ont., will continue its holiday tradition by providing free turkeys to those in need.

This year will mark the eighth consecutive year the Queen Street business north of Peterborough will provide a free frozen turkey. The giveaway will be held on Dec. 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

One turkey per family will be provided.

“A lot of people can use a helping hand at this time of year,” said owner Ross Bletsoe. “We want to offer our assistance to the people in Lakefield and area. We have purchased frozen turkeys to give away to those in need.”

Identification will be required to verify customers are from the local area.

“We support a lot of local charities, non-profit organizations, and sports groups, but this turkey give-away lets us put our assistance ‘right on the table’ for those who need it most,” said Bletsoe.

For further information on the initiative, contact Ian Bletsoe at (705) 652-8232 ext. 317 or email  ian@lakefieldfoodland.com or call Fay Sabatino at (705)-652-8232 ext. 316.

Click to play video: '‘This is an emergency’: Some Ontarians who can’t afford food pushed to breaking point'
‘This is an emergency’: Some Ontarians who can’t afford food pushed to breaking point
CharityFood PricesLakefieldlakefield foodlandTurkey GiveawayFoodland LakefieldFoodland turkey giveaway
