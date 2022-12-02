Home explosion in Regina on Nov. 13 was accidental result of criminal activity: police

Send this page to someone via email

Regina Police have new information on why a house explosion rocked people across Regina on the morning of Sunday, Nov. 13.

At 10:50 a.m., Regina Fire was at the scene of a major house explosion involving a two-storey fourplex at the corner of Retallack Street and 6th Avenue.

No one was injured in the explosion, which police now confirm was caused by a compromised gas line.

While it’s believed the explosion itself was accidental, investigators believe the compromise of the gas line was a criminal act.

The explosion was felt by Regina residents across the city, with hundreds of residents saying they felt the explosion shake their homes.

“I thought my furnace blew up,” said Nelson Mantee on the day of the explosion. “I thought my neighbour’s house blew up because I saw a bit of smoke.”

Cars were destroyed, windows were blown out, and apartment buildings were damaged.

Investigators and crews continue to work to determine who was involved in compromising a gas line which resulted in a house explosion.

“(I was) sitting in my house talking with my wife and suddenly, boom! I see shaking and the window was broken and this falls down,” Mohammed Islam’s said, pointing to his patio ceiling which had been completely blown off.

Investigators have determined a gas line in the building was compromised, though it is currently unknown who was behind the crime at this time.

Police believe the gas line was compromised on Nov. 13 between the hours of 5 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Regina police are now searching for any information on the break-and-enter and the mischief that was committed, resulting in the building exploding.

Anyone in the area who may have noticed suspicious activity at 1202 Retallack St. on Nov. 13 can contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Police are also asking anyone in the area with a surveillance system to check the video from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13 to see if their cameras picked up any unusual activity in the area.