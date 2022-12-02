Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Home explosion in Regina on Nov. 13 was accidental result of criminal activity: police

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted December 2, 2022 2:39 pm
Click to play video: 'Regina fire dept. determined house explosion related to natural gas, no victims located'
Regina fire dept. determined house explosion related to natural gas, no victims located
The Regina Fire & Protective Services completed its search and verifies no victims were located and said the four-plex house explosion was related to natural gas – Nov 14, 2022

Regina Police have new information on why a house explosion rocked people across Regina on the morning of Sunday, Nov. 13.

At 10:50 a.m., Regina Fire was at the scene of a major house explosion involving a two-storey fourplex at the corner of Retallack Street and 6th Avenue.

No one was injured in the explosion, which police now confirm was caused by a compromised gas line.

While it’s believed the explosion itself was accidental, investigators believe the compromise of the gas line was a criminal act.

Read more: Major house explosion rocks Regina residents, damages windows and vehicles

The explosion was felt by Regina residents across the city, with hundreds of residents saying they felt the explosion shake their homes.

Story continues below advertisement

“I thought my furnace blew up,” said Nelson Mantee on the day of the explosion. “I thought my neighbour’s house blew up because I saw a bit of smoke.”

Cars were destroyed, windows were blown out, and apartment buildings were damaged.

Investigators and crews continue to work to determine who was involved in compromising a gas line which resulted in a house explosion. View image in full screen
Investigators and crews continue to work to determine who was involved in compromising a gas line which resulted in a house explosion. Global Regina still

“(I was) sitting in my house talking with my wife and suddenly, boom! I see shaking and the window was broken and this falls down,” Mohammed Islam’s said, pointing to his patio ceiling which had been completely blown off.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Investigators have determined a gas line in the building was compromised, though it is currently unknown who was behind the crime at this time.

Police believe the gas line was compromised on Nov. 13 between the hours of 5 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Regina fire dept. determined house explosion related to natural gas, no victims located

Regina police are now searching for any information on the break-and-enter and the mischief that was committed, resulting in the building exploding.

Anyone in the area who may have noticed suspicious activity at 1202 Retallack St. on Nov. 13 can contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Police are also asking anyone in the area with a surveillance system to check the video from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13 to see if their cameras picked up any unusual activity in the area.

Click to play video: 'Emergency crews battle Saskatchewan train derailment blaze'
Emergency crews battle Saskatchewan train derailment blaze
SaskatchewanSaskatchewan NewsFireRegina NewsReginaRegina FireGas LeakHouse ExplosionRegina house explosion
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers