Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

B.C. children’s representative urges immediate help for children with special needs

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 2, 2022 3:23 pm
Jennifer Charlesworth is seen in Victoria on Monday, Dec.10, 2018. British Columbia's independent children's representative says too many youngsters with special needs are being shortchanged by government support and assistance programs. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dirk Meissner. View image in full screen
Jennifer Charlesworth is seen in Victoria on Monday, Dec.10, 2018. British Columbia's independent children's representative says too many youngsters with special needs are being shortchanged by government support and assistance programs. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dirk Meissner. JFJ

British Columbia’s independent children’s representative says too many youngsters with special needs are being shortchanged by government support and assistance programs.

Jennifer Charlesworth says thousands of children with fetal alcohol spectrum disorder, Down syndrome and a wide range of other neurocognitive developmental needs receive little or no support from the province.

She says families need immediate help and wants Premier David Eby to provide equitable resources to support children with special needs.

Read more: B.C. families will save thousands per year in child-care fees, Trudeau and Eby announce

Eby recently announced the government will drop its plan to phase out individualized funding for B.C. children diagnosed with autism.

Trending Now
Trending Now

The premier said the decision to keep individualized funding came after recent meetings with parents, caregivers, Indigenous groups, child rights organizations and experts who lobbied the government about losing supports for children.

Story continues below advertisement

Charlesworth says maintaining individualized autism funding is vital, but is only one part of a larger issue where a wider range of children also need help.

Click to play video: 'A big win for B.C. families with autistic children'
A big win for B.C. families with autistic children
David EbyDown SyndromeJennifer CharlesworthChildren's RightsBC childrenBC Children's WatchdogBC children's representative
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers