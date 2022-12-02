Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, B.C. Premier David Eby to give update on child care Friday

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Richmond Friday for his first meeting with B.C.’s newest premier David Eby.
The meeting will take place at 9:30 a.m., followed by a joint press conference at 10 a.m. to highlight the federal government’s child-care affordability plan and its impact on B.C.
In November last year, B.C. was the first province to sign an agreement for Canada’s federal child-care plan.
More funding kicked in Thursday, meaning some B.C. families will have additional savings for child care.
The federal government agreement is aiming to help provinces reduce child-care fees by an average of 50 per cent by the end of 2022 and to reach the goal of $10 a day by 2026.
—More to come…
Comments