Vancouver’s November home sales fell 53% from 2021, says real estate board

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 2, 2022 1:36 pm
Click to play video: 'High interest rates cool B.C. real estate market'
High interest rates cool B.C. real estate market
High-interest rates on mortgages have cooled home sales in B.C., and it's expected next year will see fewer again. And while sales are down, prices have not dropped much. And as Kamil Karamali reports, the BCREA expects a slight decline next year. – Nov 8, 2022

The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says the typically slow conditions it sees in November were even more sluggish last month as home sales dropped 53 per cent from a year ago and 15 per cent from October.

The B.C. board says sales in the region totalled 1,614 last month and were 36.9 per cent below the 10-year November sales average.

The board warned such conditions could persist as inflation remains stubbornly high and further interest rates are expected, encouraging people to forego home purchases over the holidays.

Read more: Vancouver councillors mull 5% increase to property taxes in 2023 budget

Those that were in search of properties last month found only 3,055 new listings, a 22.9 per cent fall from November 2021 and a 24.2 per cent drop from October 2022.

The composite benchmark price in the region sat at $1,131,600 last month, a less than one per cent decrease from November 2021 and a 1.5 per cent drop from October 2022.

The number also amounts to a 10.2 per cent decrease over the last six months.

Click to play video: 'BIV: Real Estate market should brace for rough 2023'
BIV: Real Estate market should brace for rough 2023
BC HousingVancouver real estateBC Real EstateBC EconomyVancouver housingReal Estate Board Of Greater VancouverVancouver home sales
© 2022 The Canadian Press

