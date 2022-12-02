100 jobs added in November for London-St. Thomas: Statistics Canada

Send this page to someone via email

The London-St. Thomas area only added 100 jobs in November, Statistics Canada reports.

The area’s jobless rate fell to 5.9 per cent last month, down from 6.5 per cent in October, and the first time that figure has dipped below six per cent since June.

According to Statistics Canada, the size of the labour market and the number of people claiming unemployment both dropped by 1,800 compared to October.

The participation rate, which measures the size of the working-age population that is currently working or seeking employment, fell to 65.3 per cent in November from 65.3 per cent the previous month.

In total, 294,100 people were employed across the city last month, compared with 294,000 in October.

On the national level, women aged 25 to 54 set a new employment rate record in November at 81.6 per cent after adding 25,000 jobs last month, pushing the national unemployment rate even lower to 5.1 per cent.

That employment rate is the highest the figure has stood since data tracking started in 1976 and trumps the previous record of 81.4 per cent set in May 2022.

— with files from Global News’ Craig Lord.