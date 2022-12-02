Statistics Canada to release job market numbers for November

See more sharing options

Statistics Canada is set to release its latest jobs report Friday morning.

The November labour force survey will provide insight on the state of the labour market and unemployment last month.

Forecasters were taken by surprise when the economy added 108,000 jobs in October.

RBC says it expects the economy added 5,000 jobs in November while the unemployment rate edged slightly higher to 5.3 per cent from 5.2 per cent the previous month.

The Bank of Canada will be paying attention to the jobs report as it gears up for its next interest rate decision on Wednesday.

The central bank’s governor Tiff Macklem has called Canada’s unemployment rate unsustainable and said it’s contributing to high inflation.

